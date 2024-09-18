Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest trading session, Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) closed at $200.33, marking a -0.45% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.31%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 5.51% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.57%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Constellation Energy Corporation in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.53, signifying a 11.95% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

CEG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.99 per share and revenue of $24.41 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +59.48% and -2.03%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Constellation Energy Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.96% increase. Constellation Energy Corporation is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Constellation Energy Corporation is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.18. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.08, which means Constellation Energy Corporation is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that CEG has a PEG ratio of 1.5 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Alternative Energy - Other industry stood at 2.32 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

