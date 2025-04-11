Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) ended the recent trading session at $208.12, demonstrating a +1.77% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.81%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.06%.

The company's stock has dropped by 2.56% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 10.8% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.14%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Constellation Energy Corporation in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.03, indicating a 11.54% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $4.46 billion, indicating a 27.68% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $9.39 per share and a revenue of $21.27 billion, signifying shifts of +8.3% and -9.73%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Constellation Energy Corporation. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher. At present, Constellation Energy Corporation boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Constellation Energy Corporation is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 21.78. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.03 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that CEG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.75. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. CEG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.07 as of yesterday's close.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.