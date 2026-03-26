Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) ended the recent trading session at $295.19, demonstrating a -2.68% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.38%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 6.91% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 10.19%, and the S&P 500's loss of 4.99%.

The upcoming earnings release of Constellation Energy Corporation will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Constellation Energy Corporation is projected to report earnings of $2.7 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 26.17%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $10.82 billion, indicating a 59.36% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $11.63 per share and a revenue of $38.71 billion, indicating changes of +23.86% and +51.6%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Constellation Energy Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.23% lower. Constellation Energy Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Constellation Energy Corporation is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.09. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.78.

Meanwhile, CEG's PEG ratio is currently 1.69. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Alternative Energy - Other industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.44 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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