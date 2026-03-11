Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) closed at $300.69, marking a -5.17% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 16.95% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.48% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.16%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Constellation Energy Corporation in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Constellation Energy Corporation to post earnings of $2.7 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 26.17%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $10.82 billion, reflecting a 59.36% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $11.63 per share and revenue of $38.71 billion, indicating changes of +23.86% and +51.6%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Constellation Energy Corporation. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.35% higher. Constellation Energy Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Constellation Energy Corporation is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.28. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 19.04.

Investors should also note that CEG has a PEG ratio of 1.77 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Alternative Energy - Other industry stood at 1.77 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.