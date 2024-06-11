Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) closed the most recent trading day at $218.31, moving +1.71% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.27% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.88%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 0.49% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 3.25% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 2.85%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Constellation Energy Corporation in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.88, down 26.56% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.3 billion, down 2.67% from the prior-year quarter.

CEG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.62 per share and revenue of $23.69 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +52.1% and -4.92%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Constellation Energy Corporation. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.11% higher. Currently, Constellation Energy Corporation is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Constellation Energy Corporation has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.18 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.98, which means Constellation Energy Corporation is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that CEG has a PEG ratio of 1.93 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Alternative Energy - Other industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.93.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, positioning it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.