Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) closed at $279.39, marking a +0.3% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.97%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.45%.

The company's stock has climbed by 59.25% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41%.

The upcoming earnings release of Constellation Energy Corporation will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Constellation Energy Corporation is projected to report earnings of $2.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.62%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.86 billion, down 53.16% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $7.95 per share and a revenue of $24.51 billion, signifying shifts of +58.68% and -1.65%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Constellation Energy Corporation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.53% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Constellation Energy Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Constellation Energy Corporation is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 35.05. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.25, so one might conclude that Constellation Energy Corporation is trading at a premium comparatively.

One should further note that CEG currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.39. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. CEG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.66 as of yesterday's close.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

