Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) closed the most recent trading day at $191.08, moving +1.58% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.95%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.09%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.84%.

The company's stock has climbed by 11.72% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 8.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.78%.

The upcoming earnings release of Constellation Energy Corporation will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.89, marking a 551.72% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $8.4 billion, showing a 11.09% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.41 per share and revenue of $23.69 billion. These totals would mark changes of +47.9% and -4.92%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Constellation Energy Corporation. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 3.19% increase. Constellation Energy Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Constellation Energy Corporation has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.38 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.38, so one might conclude that Constellation Energy Corporation is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Meanwhile, CEG's PEG ratio is currently 0.91. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Alternative Energy - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.35 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, finds itself in the top 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG)

