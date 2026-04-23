Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) ended the recent trading session at $292.77, demonstrating a +1.95% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.89%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 5.33% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.95%, and the S&P 500's gain of 9.71%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Constellation Energy Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 11, 2026. On that day, Constellation Energy Corporation is projected to report earnings of $2.52 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 17.76%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $8.77 billion, showing a 29.22% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $11.78 per share and a revenue of $32.63 billion, demonstrating changes of +25.45% and +27.81%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Constellation Energy Corporation. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.32% higher. Currently, Constellation Energy Corporation is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Constellation Energy Corporation is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.38. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.55, which means Constellation Energy Corporation is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that CEG has a PEG ratio of 1.13 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. CEG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.52 as of yesterday's close.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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