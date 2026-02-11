Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest close session, Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) was up +2.11% at $276.85. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.16%.

The stock of company has fallen by 18.71% in the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 13.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.28%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Constellation Energy Corporation in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.18, indicating a 10.66% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.49 billion, up 1.92% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.34 per share and revenue of $24.38 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.73% and +3.43%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Constellation Energy Corporation. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.73% increase. Currently, Constellation Energy Corporation is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Constellation Energy Corporation has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.87 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 19.11.

Investors should also note that CEG has a PEG ratio of 1.55 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Alternative Energy - Other industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.55.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, finds itself in the bottom 23% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

