Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) closed the most recent trading day at $75.88, moving +0.49% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.42% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 0.83% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.27% in that time.

Constellation Energy Corporation will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Constellation Energy Corporation is projected to report earnings of $0.96 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 200%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.62 billion, up 0.46% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.01 per share and revenue of $22.91 billion. These totals would mark changes of +918.37% and -6.27%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Constellation Energy Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.67% lower. Constellation Energy Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Constellation Energy Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.85. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.43, so we one might conclude that Constellation Energy Corporation is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, CEG's PEG ratio is currently 0.87. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. CEG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.49 as of yesterday's close.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

