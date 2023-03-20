Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) closed the most recent trading day at $77, moving +0.3% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.89% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.68%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 9.2% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 9.72% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 3.9% in that time.

Constellation Energy Corporation will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.96, up 200% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.62 billion, up 0.46% from the prior-year quarter.

CEG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.01 per share and revenue of $22.91 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +918.37% and -6.27%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Constellation Energy Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.03% lower. Constellation Energy Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Constellation Energy Corporation is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.17. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.32.

We can also see that CEG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.88. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Alternative Energy - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.55 at yesterday's closing price.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG)

