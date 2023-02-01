Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) closed at $85.41, marking a +0.06% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 9.7%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 4.21% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.04% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 6.27% in that time.

Constellation Energy Corporation will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 16, 2023.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Constellation Energy Corporation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.95% lower. Constellation Energy Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Constellation Energy Corporation has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.54 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.17.

We can also see that CEG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.51. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CEG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.27 as of yesterday's close.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

