Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) closed the most recent trading day at $84, moving +0.6% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 6.93% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.03% in that time.

Constellation Energy Corporation will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Constellation Energy Corporation should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Constellation Energy Corporation is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Constellation Energy Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.18. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.73.

Investors should also note that CEG has a PEG ratio of 0.48 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. CEG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.47 as of yesterday's close.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

