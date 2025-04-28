Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) closed at $224.82 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.82% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.28%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.1%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 8.57% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 10.24% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.29%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Constellation Energy Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 6, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.12, showcasing a 16.48% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.46 billion, down 27.68% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.38 per share and a revenue of $21.27 billion, representing changes of +8.19% and -9.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Constellation Energy Corporation. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.02% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Constellation Energy Corporation is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Constellation Energy Corporation is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.77. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.37 of its industry.

Investors should also note that CEG has a PEG ratio of 1.92 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. CEG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.2 as of yesterday's close.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.