Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

The latest trading session saw Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) ending at $189.93, denoting a +1.43% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 0.59% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.12% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Constellation Energy Corporation in its upcoming release. On that day, Constellation Energy Corporation is projected to report earnings of $2.53 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 11.95%.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.99 per share and a revenue of $21.49 billion, representing changes of +59.48% and -13.75%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Constellation Energy Corporation. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.96% higher. Right now, Constellation Energy Corporation possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Constellation Energy Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.44. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.92.

Also, we should mention that CEG has a PEG ratio of 1.4. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Alternative Energy - Other industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.24.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

