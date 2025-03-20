Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Down 32.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG). Shares have lost about 32.2% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Constellation Energy Corporation due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Analysts were quiet during the last two month period as none of them issued any earnings estimate revisions.

VGM Scores

At this time, Constellation Energy Corporation has a subpar Growth Score of D, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with an A. However, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Constellation Energy Corporation has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Constellation Energy Corporation belongs to the Zacks Alternative Energy - Other industry. Another stock from the same industry, TC Energy (TRP), has gained 5.3% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended December 2024.

TC Energy reported revenues of $2.56 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -17.8%. EPS of $0.75 for the same period compares with $0.99 a year ago.

TC Energy is expected to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -20.7%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +4.1%.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for TC Energy. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

