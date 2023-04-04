Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) closed the most recent trading day at $76.02, moving -0.78% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.58% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 2.77% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 2% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Constellation Energy Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.96, up 200% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.62 billion, up 0.46% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.01 per share and revenue of $22.91 billion. These totals would mark changes of +918.37% and -6.27%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Constellation Energy Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.67% lower. Constellation Energy Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Constellation Energy Corporation's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.13. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 26.86, which means Constellation Energy Corporation is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that CEG has a PEG ratio of 0.88. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Alternative Energy - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.44 at yesterday's closing price.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

