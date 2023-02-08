Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) closed at $84.34, marking a -1.85% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.11% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 3.43% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.43%, while the S&P 500 gained 7%.

Constellation Energy Corporation will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 16, 2023.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Constellation Energy Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.95% lower within the past month. Constellation Energy Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Constellation Energy Corporation has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.66 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.21, which means Constellation Energy Corporation is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that CEG has a PEG ratio of 0.52 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Alternative Energy - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.23 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

