Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) closed at $338.60 in the latest trading session, marking a -4.51% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.94%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.16%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 1.27% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 1.8%, and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 1.19%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Constellation Energy Corporation in its upcoming release. On that day, Constellation Energy Corporation is projected to report earnings of $2.17 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 11.07%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $5.48 billion, indicating a 1.83% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.3 per share and a revenue of $24.35 billion, representing changes of +7.27% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Constellation Energy Corporation. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.21% lower. Constellation Energy Corporation presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Constellation Energy Corporation is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 31.43. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.07.

It's also important to note that CEG currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.04. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. CEG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.17 as of yesterday's close.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 90, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

