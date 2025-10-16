Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) closed at $396.53, marking a -1.84% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 25.73% outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.92%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Constellation Energy Corporation in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 7, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3.12, reflecting a 13.87% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $6.37 billion, indicating a 2.8% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $9.37 per share and revenue of $24.09 billion, indicating changes of +8.07% and +2.21%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Constellation Energy Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.49% downward. Right now, Constellation Energy Corporation possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Constellation Energy Corporation is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 43.13. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.85, which means Constellation Energy Corporation is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, CEG's PEG ratio is currently 2.66. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Alternative Energy - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.6 as of yesterday's close.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 193, this industry ranks in the bottom 22% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

