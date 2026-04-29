Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) was down 2.85% at $297.00. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.57%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 9.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 3.74%, while the S&P 500 gained 12.24%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Constellation Energy Corporation in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 11, 2026. On that day, Constellation Energy Corporation is projected to report earnings of $2.43 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.55%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $9.92 billion, indicating a 46.15% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $11.68 per share and a revenue of $30.85 billion, demonstrating changes of +24.39% and +20.82%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Constellation Energy Corporation. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.42% lower. Constellation Energy Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Constellation Energy Corporation is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.18. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.86.

We can also see that CEG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.21. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Alternative Energy - Other industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.4 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, placing it within the top 26% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.