Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

After reaching an important support level, Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. CEG surpassed resistance at the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because it offers a look back at a stock's price over a shorter period and helps smooth out price fluctuations. The 20-day can also show more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

CEG has rallied 5.8% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at the moment. This combination suggests CEG could be on the verge of another move higher.

Looking at CEG's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 3 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on CEG for more gains in the near future.

