Constellation Energy (CEG) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $235.80, changing hands as high as $243.98 per share. Constellation Energy Corp shares are currently trading up about 7.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CEG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CEG's low point in its 52 week range is $155.60 per share, with $352 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $241.55. The CEG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

