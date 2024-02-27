Constellation Energy (CEG) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Lag

Constellation Energy Corporation CEG reported fourth-quarter 2023 loss of 11 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of $1.70 per share by 106.5%. In the year-ago quarter, the company recorded earnings of 10 cents per share.



Full-year 2023 earnings came in at $5.01 per share against a loss of 49 cents in the previous year.

Total Revenues

Constellation Energy’s revenues totaled $5.8 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.76 billion by 25.2%. The top line also declined 20.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $7.33 billion.



Total revenues for 2023 came in at $24.9 billion, up 2% from the previous year’s $24.4 billion.

Constellation Energy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Constellation Energy Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Constellation Energy Corporation Quote

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses for the reported quarter were $5.86 billion, down 21.8% from $7.49 billion in the year-ago period.



Operating loss totaled $67 million, narrower than the reported loss of $172 million in the year-ago quarter.



Net interest expenses increased 117% to $139 million from $64 million in the year-ago period.



In the reported quarter, CEG had completed its initial $1 billion of share repurchases and authorized an additional $1 billion in continuation of the program, reinforcing its commitment to return value to shareholders.

Financial Position

As of Dec 31, 2023, Constellation Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $368 million compared with $422 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



As of Dec 31, 2023, the company had long-term debt of $7.5 billion compared with $4.5 billion as of Dec 31, 2022.



Cash used in operating activities amounted to $5.3 billion for 2023 compared with $2.4 billion in the previous year.



Total capital expenditure for 2023 was $2.4 billion compared with $1.7 billion in the previous year.

Guidance

Constellation Energy announced its 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) guidance in the range of $7.23-$8.03. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pinned at $6.73.



The company expects adjusted operating and maintenance expenses to be $5.23 billion and $5.12 billion for 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Zacks Rank

Currently, Constellation Energy has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

