Constellation Energy (CEG) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Lag

Constellation Energy Corporation CEG reported third-quarter 2023 earnings of $2.26 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.37 by 64.9%. In the year-ago quarter, the company recorded a loss of 57 cents per share.

Total Revenues

Constellation Energy’s total revenues came in at $6,111 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6,806 million by 10.2%. The top line, however, improved 0.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $6,051 million.

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses for the reported quarter were $5,134 million, down 15.7% from $6,091 million in the year-ago period.



Operating income totaled $977 million against a reported loss of $41 million in the year-ago quarter.



Net interest expenses increased 9.3% to $82 million from $75 million in the year-ago period.



In the reported quarter, CEG had repurchased approximately 2.3 million shares worth $250 million. To date, it has successfully repurchased approximately 8.5 million shares using $756 million, inclusive of taxes and transaction costs, of the $1 billion authorization.

Financial Position

As of Sep 30, 2023, Constellation Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $1,889 million compared with $422 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



As of Sep 30, 2023, the company had long-term debt of $7,512 million compared with $4,466 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Cash used in operating activities amounted to $2,119 million in the first nine months of 2023 against $69 million cash provided in the year-ago period.



Total capital expenditure in the first nine months of 2023 was $1,735 million compared with $1,090 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

Constellation Energy has raised its adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2023 to the range of $3,800-$4,000 million from the previously projected band of $3,300-$3,700 million.

Zacks Rank

Currently, Constellation Energy sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

