Constellation Energy (CEG) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Constellation Energy Corporation CEG reported second-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.68 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.43 by 17.5%. The bottom line also increased 2.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.64.

Total Revenues

Revenues totaled $5.48 billion, up 0.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $5.45 billion.

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses were $4.38 billion, down 8.4% from $4.78 billion in the year-ago period.



Operating income totaled $1.1 billion compared with the year-ago quarter’s figure of $0.67 billion.



Net interest expenses increased 37.9% to $142 million from $103 million in the year-ago period.



CEG continued its share repurchase program in the second quarter, buying back nearly $500 million of its common stock. Since its board approved share repurchase program CEG have successfully repurchased nearly $2 billion of its common stock. As of the end of the second quarter, it had nearly $1 billion of remaining authority to repurchase.

Financial Position

As of Jun 30, 2024, Constellation Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $311 million compared with $368 million as of Dec 31, 2023.



As of Jun 30, 2024, the company had a long-term debt of $7.4 billion compared with $7.5 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.



Cash used in operating activities in the first six months of 2024 amounted to $1.34 billion compared with $1.13 billion in the year-ago period.



Total capital expenditure for the first six months of 2024 was $1.28 billion compared with $1.34 billion in the year-ago period.

Guidance

Constellation Energy raised its projection for 2024 adjusted earnings to the range of $7.60-$8.40 per share from the previous guidance of $7.23-$8.03. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $7.43, which is lower than the company’s new guided range.

Zacks Rank

Currently, Constellation Energy has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

