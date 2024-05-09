Constellation Energy (CEG) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Lag

Constellation Energy Corporation CEG reported first-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.82 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.64 per share by 11%. In the year-ago quarter, the company recorded earnings of 78 cents per share.

Total Revenues

Constellation Energy’s revenues totaled $6.2 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.4 billion by 26.7%. The top line also declined 18.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $7.6 billion.

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses for the reported quarter were $5.35 billion, down 29.2% from $7.56 billion in the year-ago period.



Operating income totaled $813 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s figure of $31 million.



Net interest expenses increased 18.7% to $127 million from $107 million in the year-ago period.



In the reported quarter, CEG repurchased nearly three million shares and deployed approximately $500 million, bringing its cumulative repurchases in excess of $1.5 billion since the program's commencement. In addition, its board of directors authorized an additional $1 billion authority to repurchase shares under its previously announced program.

Financial Position

As of Mar 31, 2024, Constellation Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $562 million compared with $368 million as of Dec 31, 2023.



As of Mar 31, 2024, the company had a long-term debt of $8.4 billion compared with $7.5 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.



Cash used in operating activities in the first three months of 2024 amounted to $723 million compared with $934 million in the year-ago period.



Total capital expenditure for the first quarter was $738 million compared with $660 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

Constellation Energy announced its 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) guidance in the range of $7.23-$8.03. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $7.43, which is lower than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

Zacks Rank

Currently, Constellation Energy has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

