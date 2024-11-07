Constellation Energy call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Constellation Energy (CEG) with 8,963 calls trading, 1.9x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 3 points to 39.98%. Nov-24 300 calls and Nov-24 250 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 2,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.35. Earnings are expected on March 3rd.
