CEG

Constellation Energy Appoints Shane Smith As Chief Financial Officer

November 21, 2025 — 08:37 am EST

(RTTNews) - Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG), an energy producer and supplier, said on Friday that it has appointed Shane Smith, Senior Vice President, Treasury and Credit, as Chief Financial Officer.

Subsequently, Dan Eggers, current CFO, has been promoted to the role of Senior Executive Vice President, Finance and Data Economy.

These senior leadership changes are part of the company's preparations ahead of its previously announced acquisition of Calpine Corporation (CPN).

These management changes are effective upon completion of Constellation's deal with Calpine, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

As announced on January 10, Constellation Energy will acquire Calpine for around $16.4 billion in cash and stock.

RTTNews
CEG

