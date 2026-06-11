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CEG

Constellation Energy Achieves #35 Analyst Rank, Surpassing AutoZone

June 11, 2026 — 12:06 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) has taken over the #35 spot from AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Constellation Energy Corp versus AutoZone, Inc. plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (CEG plotted in blue; AZO plotted in green): Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CEG vs. AZO:

CEG,AZO Relative Performance Chart

CEG is currently trading up about 1.9%, while AZO is off about 0.2% midday Thursday.

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Further CEG Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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CEG
AZO

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