Constellation Energy Achieves #35 Analyst Rank, Surpassing AutoZone

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) has taken over the #35 spot from AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), according to ETF Channel . Below is a chart of Constellation Energy Corp versus AutoZone, Inc. plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (CEG plotted in blue; AZO plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CEG vs. AZO:

CEG is currently trading up about 1.9%, while AZO is off about 0.2% midday Thursday.

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Further CEG Research:

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