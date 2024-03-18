News & Insights

Constellation E nergy issues green bond worth $900 mln to fund nuclear energy projects

March 18, 2024 — 09:01 am EDT

March 18 (Reuters) - Electric utility Constellation Energy Corp CEG.O said on Monday it is issuing a corporate green bond worth $900 million to finance the company's nuclear energy projects.

Proceeds from the 30-year term offering will help maintain and expand Constellation's nuclear power generation, the company said.

Green bonds, a financial instrument specifically designed to fund projects that deliver a positive environmental impact, have become increasingly popular with investors looking to invest in sustainable projects.

The Baltimore, Maryland-based company generates electricity through its nuclear, hydro, wind and solar generation facilities, powering more than 16 million homes and businesses across the United States.

