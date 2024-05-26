News & Insights

Constellation Director Increases Share Holdings

May 26, 2024 — 11:57 pm EDT

Constellation Resources Ltd. (AU:CR1) has released an update.

Constellation Resources Limited has notified the ASX of a change in Director Ian Middlemas’s interests, reporting an acquisition of 800,000 ordinary fully paid shares valued at $96,000, increasing his indirect holdings to 4,000,000 shares through Arredo Pty Ltd. This change occurred on May 27, 2024, and was the result of participation in a placement following shareholder approval at the company’s General Meeting.

