Constellation Director Increases Share Holdings

Constellation Resources Limited has notified the ASX of a change in Director Ian Middlemas’s interests, reporting an acquisition of 800,000 ordinary fully paid shares valued at $96,000, increasing his indirect holdings to 4,000,000 shares through Arredo Pty Ltd. This change occurred on May 27, 2024, and was the result of participation in a placement following shareholder approval at the company’s General Meeting.

