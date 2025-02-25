Constellation Brands's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with STZ, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Constellation Brands.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $395,200, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $546,600.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $125.0 to $185.0 for Constellation Brands during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Constellation Brands's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Constellation Brands's significant trades, within a strike price range of $125.0 to $185.0, over the past month.

Constellation Brands 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume STZ PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $26.8 $23.1 $24.7 $180.00 $395.2K 8 160 STZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $15.5 $14.9 $15.5 $180.00 $341.0K 525 237 STZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $21.2 $21.0 $21.0 $170.00 $46.2K 192 36 STZ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $20.3 $17.4 $18.9 $180.00 $39.6K 115 21 STZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $7.8 $7.5 $7.53 $185.00 $37.5K 1.7K 78

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands is the largest provider of alcoholic beverages across the beer, wine, and spirits categories in the us, generating 82% of revenue from Mexican beer imports under top-selling brands such as Modelo and Corona. The rest of the business includes some remaining wine and spirits brands, categories where the company continue to prune assets in recent years. With its exclusive rights tied to the Mexican beer brands effective only in the us, the firm has little revenue exposure to international markets. Constellation owns a 26% stake in no-moat Canopy Growth, a medicinal and recreational cannabis producer in Canada, and has a 50/50 joint venture with glass manufacturer Owens-Illinois in Mexico.

Where Is Constellation Brands Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 1,250,432, with STZ's price down by -0.05%, positioned at $178.88. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 44 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Constellation Brands

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $244.33.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on Constellation Brands, maintaining a target price of $240. * In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $293. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $200.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Constellation Brands options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

