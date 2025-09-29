Constellation Brands (XTRA:CB1A) Price Target Decreased by 42.42% to 157.20

The average one-year price target for Constellation Brands (XTRA:CB1A) has been revised to 157,20 € / share. This is a decrease of 42.42% from the prior estimate of 273,02 € dated July 30, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 106,05 € to a high of 215,41 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.56% from the latest reported closing price of 113,45 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,919 funds or institutions reporting positions in Constellation Brands. This is an decrease of 56 owner(s) or 2.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CB1A is 0.19%, an increase of 12.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.75% to 182,793K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 13,400K shares representing 7.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,009K shares , representing an increase of 10.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CB1A by 0.64% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 11,788K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,783K shares , representing a decrease of 8.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CB1A by 26.66% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 5,934K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,512K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,481K shares , representing an increase of 18.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CB1A by 85.57% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 4,970K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,862K shares , representing a decrease of 17.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CB1A by 30.11% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.