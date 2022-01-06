Constellation Brands To Bring Coca-Cola's FRESCA Brand To The U.S. Next Year - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Beverage alcohol company Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ, STZ.B) announced Thursday that it has entered into a brand authorization agreement with The Coca-Cola Co. (KO) in the United States to bring the FRESCA brand into beverage alcohol through the manufacturing, marketing, distribution, and launch of FRESCA Mixed - a new, distinctive line of spirit-based, ready-to-drink cocktails.

Under the agreement, Constellation Brands will manufacture, market, and distribute new FRESCA Mixed cocktails, which will launch this year in the United States.

The Coca-Cola Company's FRESCA brand is not only trusted by consumers, but also directly delivers on consumer preferences for refreshment, flavor, and convenience.

The new FRESCA Mixed will be a distinctive and intriguing brand that delivers consumers fuller-flavored, convenient, ready-to-drink cocktails using real spirits that are great tasting and high quality.

FRESCA Mixed is expected to launch this year, starting with cocktails using real spirits and inspired by recipes created by FRESCA fans from around the globe. The products will be produced and marketed by Constellation and distributed through Constellation's 3-tier distribution networks.

