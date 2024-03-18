Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Constellation Brands (STZ) closed the latest trading day at $266.35, indicating a -0.48% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.63% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.82%.

Heading into today, shares of the wine, liquor and beer company had gained 9.76% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.76% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Constellation Brands in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 11, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.13, showcasing a 7.58% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.12 billion, indicating a 5.88% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Constellation Brands. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Constellation Brands holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Constellation Brands has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.18 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.49 for its industry.

We can also see that STZ currently has a PEG ratio of 1.86. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Beverages - Alcohol industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.11 as of yesterday's close.

The Beverages - Alcohol industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 229, positioning it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

