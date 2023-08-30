Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Constellation Brands (STZ) closed the most recent trading day at $260.86, moving -0.16% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the wine, liquor and beer company had lost 3.24% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 3.46% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 1.68% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Constellation Brands as it approaches its next earnings release. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.84 billion, up 7.12% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Constellation Brands. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Constellation Brands is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Constellation Brands's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.49. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.38, which means Constellation Brands is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, STZ's PEG ratio is currently 1.96. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Beverages - Alcohol stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.84 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Beverages - Alcohol industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

