Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Constellation Brands (STZ) closed at $220.54 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.21% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the wine, liquor and beer company had lost 3.28% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.66% and the S&P 500's loss of 2% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Constellation Brands as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 6, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.91, down 19.41% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.03 billion, down 3.44% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Constellation Brands. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.59% lower within the past month. Constellation Brands is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Constellation Brands is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.31. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.16, which means Constellation Brands is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that STZ currently has a PEG ratio of 2.1. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Beverages - Alcohol was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.03 at yesterday's closing price.

The Beverages - Alcohol industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.