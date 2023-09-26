Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Moves -1.19%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Constellation Brands (STZ) closed at $253.40, marking a -1.19% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.47%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.57%.

Coming into today, shares of the wine, liquor and beer company had lost 2.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 3.87%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.43%.

Constellation Brands will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 5, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Constellation Brands to post earnings of $3.39 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.94%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.85 billion, up 7.28% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.61 per share and revenue of $10.09 billion, which would represent changes of +9.01% and +6.84%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Constellation Brands. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% higher within the past month. Constellation Brands is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Constellation Brands's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.09. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.54, which means Constellation Brands is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that STZ has a PEG ratio of 2.02. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Beverages - Alcohol industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.88 as of yesterday's close.

The Beverages - Alcohol industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

