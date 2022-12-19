Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Moves -0.46%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Constellation Brands (STZ) closed at $230.29, marking a -0.46% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.9% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the wine, liquor and beer company had lost 6.58% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.66% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Constellation Brands as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 5, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Constellation Brands to post earnings of $2.92 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.41%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.39 billion, up 3.19% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11 per share and revenue of $9.53 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.84% and +8.04%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Constellation Brands. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.82% lower within the past month. Constellation Brands is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Constellation Brands currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.03. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.03, so we one might conclude that Constellation Brands is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Meanwhile, STZ's PEG ratio is currently 1.97. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Beverages - Alcohol was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.97 at yesterday's closing price.

The Beverages - Alcohol industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

