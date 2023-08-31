Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know

Constellation Brands (STZ) closed the most recent trading day at $260.56, moving -0.12% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.48%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the wine, liquor and beer company had lost 3.22% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 3.29%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.25%.

Constellation Brands will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Constellation Brands is projected to report earnings of $3.34 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.36%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.84 billion, up 7.12% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.62 per share and revenue of $10.08 billion, which would represent changes of +9.11% and +6.67%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Constellation Brands. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Constellation Brands is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Constellation Brands is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 22.45. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.31.

Meanwhile, STZ's PEG ratio is currently 1.96. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Beverages - Alcohol stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.83 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Beverages - Alcohol industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow STZ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

