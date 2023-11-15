Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Constellation Brands (STZ) closed the most recent trading day at $239.54, moving -0.97% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.07%.

Shares of the wine, liquor and beer company witnessed a gain of 1.72% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its gain of 5.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.02%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Constellation Brands in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.05, showcasing a 7.77% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.56 billion, showing a 5.06% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.87 per share and revenue of $10.07 billion, which would represent changes of +11.46% and +6.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Constellation Brands should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.1% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Constellation Brands possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Constellation Brands is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 20.37. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.58.

We can additionally observe that STZ currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.91. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Beverages - Alcohol was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.01 at yesterday's closing price.

The Beverages - Alcohol industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 139, which puts it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

