Constellation Brands (STZ) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $247.72, changing hands as high as $248.96 per share. Constellation Brands Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STZ's low point in its 52 week range is $210.15 per share, with $273.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $247.13. The STZ DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.