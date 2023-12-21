Constellation Brands (STZ) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest market close, Constellation Brands (STZ) reached $235.87, with a +0.34% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.03% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.87%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.26%.

Shares of the wine, liquor and beer company witnessed a loss of 1.66% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its gain of 1.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.01%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Constellation Brands in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on January 5, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.03, indicating a 7.07% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.55 billion, indicating a 4.66% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.86 per share and revenue of $10.07 billion, which would represent changes of +11.36% and +6.48%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Constellation Brands. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.31% higher within the past month. Constellation Brands is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Constellation Brands is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.82. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.36 of its industry.

It's also important to note that STZ currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.88. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Beverages - Alcohol was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.01 at yesterday's closing price.

The Beverages - Alcohol industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, placing it within the top 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

