Constellation Brands (STZ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Constellation Brands (STZ) closed at $244.44, marking a +1.17% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.93%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.71%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the wine, liquor and beer company had gained 6.09% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 4.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.61% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Constellation Brands as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be June 30, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.82, up 6.02% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.47 billion, up 4.71% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.66 per share and revenue of $10.03 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.48% and +6.11%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Constellation Brands. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.52% higher. Constellation Brands currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Constellation Brands has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.73 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.51.

Meanwhile, STZ's PEG ratio is currently 1.86. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Beverages - Alcohol industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.26 as of yesterday's close.

The Beverages - Alcohol industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

