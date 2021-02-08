Constellation Brands (STZ) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Constellation Brands (STZ) closed at $228.63, marking a +0.31% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.74% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.95%.

Coming into today, shares of the wine, liquor and beer company had lost 0.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 0.53%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.41%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from STZ as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, STZ is projected to report earnings of $1.44 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 30.1%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.84 billion, down 3.06% from the prior-year quarter.

STZ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.66 per share and revenue of $8.51 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.92% and +1.94%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for STZ. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.03% higher. STZ is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that STZ has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.6 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 26.32, which means STZ is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that STZ has a PEG ratio of 3.19 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Beverages - Alcohol was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.19 at yesterday's closing price.

The Beverages - Alcohol industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Constellation Brands Inc (STZ): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.