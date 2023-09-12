Constellation Brands (STZ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Constellation Brands (STZ) closed at $260.67, marking a +0.45% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.57%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the wine, liquor and beer company had lost 3.05% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Constellation Brands as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 5, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Constellation Brands to post earnings of $3.36 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.99%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.84 billion, up 7.12% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.70 per share and revenue of $10.08 billion, which would represent changes of +9.86% and +6.79%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Constellation Brands should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Constellation Brands is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Constellation Brands is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.18. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.57.

Investors should also note that STZ has a PEG ratio of 1.94 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Beverages - Alcohol stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.91 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Beverages - Alcohol industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow STZ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.