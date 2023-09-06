Constellation Brands (STZ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Constellation Brands (STZ) closed at $258.81 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.51% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the wine, liquor and beer company had lost 4.98% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 3.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.58% in that time.

Constellation Brands will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 5, 2023. On that day, Constellation Brands is projected to report earnings of $3.34 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.36%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.84 billion, up 7.12% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.62 per share and revenue of $10.08 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.11% and +6.67%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Constellation Brands. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Constellation Brands is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Constellation Brands has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.16 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.54, so we one might conclude that Constellation Brands is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that STZ has a PEG ratio of 1.94 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Beverages - Alcohol industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.78 as of yesterday's close.

The Beverages - Alcohol industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

