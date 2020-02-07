Constellation Brands (STZ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Constellation Brands (STZ) closed at $200.34 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.27% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.54% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.94%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the wine, liquor and beer company had gained 3.21% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.1% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.22% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from STZ as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect STZ to post earnings of $1.65 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 10.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.84 billion, up 2.37% from the prior-year quarter.

STZ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.83 per share and revenue of $8.27 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -4.85% and +1.95%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for STZ. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.84% higher. STZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note STZ's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.64. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.42.

Investors should also note that STZ has a PEG ratio of 2.77 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. STZ's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.27 as of yesterday's close.

The Beverages - Alcohol industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

