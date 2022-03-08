Constellation Brands (STZ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Constellation Brands (STZ) closed the most recent trading day at $214.64, moving +0.78% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.72% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the wine, liquor and beer company had lost 10.37% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 5.06% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.24% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Constellation Brands as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 7, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Constellation Brands to post earnings of $2.16 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 18.68%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.02 billion, up 3.41% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Constellation Brands. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.26% lower. Constellation Brands is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Constellation Brands's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.48. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.37.

Also, we should mention that STZ has a PEG ratio of 2.07. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Beverages - Alcohol stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.07 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Beverages - Alcohol industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 238, putting it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.